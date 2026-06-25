Kawhi Leonard would only re-sign with 2 teams if traded

Kawhi Leonard ’s future with the Los Angeles Clippers remains in some doubt, but interested teams will have to be wary of being able to secure a long-term commitment from him.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Thursday that the Toronto Raptors have interest in Leonard, and that the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are the only teams Leonard would consider signing a new contract with. Not coincidentally, those are the two other teams Leonard has played for during his career.

While Kawhi Leonard’s preference is to remain with the Clippers, league sources say the two-time Finals MVP would be open to signing an extension with Toronto, amid the Raptors’ own interest in reuniting with Leonard.



Full story here: https://t.co/3cXkUpMI6X https://t.co/09GoDmoZYb — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 25, 2026

This is bad news for some of the other teams who have been linked to Leonard. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his three-year contract and can become a free agent next summer.

By all accounts, the Clippers want to keep Leonard, and Leonard does not want to leave. Still, that contract status is looming over both sides, and the team will be forced to make a tough decision if Leonard does not commit in the next few months.

Leonard and the Clippers may also be forcibly separated depending on the results of the NBA’s ongoing investigation into potential salary cap circumvention.