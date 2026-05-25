Kawhi Leonard has been linked to 1 new team

While Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be at the forefront of trade conversations, another big name that could be moved is Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard .

Several teams reportedly expressed interest in Leonard at the deadline, and he has already been linked to the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors .

Now, a new team has entered the conversation: The Detroit Pistons , according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“One of the teams expected to inquire about Leonard’s availability, outside of those already mentioned as suitors from the trade deadline in February, is the Detroit Pistons , sources said,” Siegel wrote in his latest NBA mock draft.

The Clippers received “multiple” trade offers at the latest deadline, and it seems those talks could pick up again, leading to the NBA Draft.

The Pistons finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Pistons’ biggest question this offseason is whether or not to give big man Jalen Duren a new deal, although Detroit’s GM sure made it sound like the team plans to get a deal done.

As far as Leonard goes, the Clippers have to decide whether to trade him or keep him for another year, but there should be plenty of calls coming to LA about the two-time Finals MVP.