Kawhi Leonard had request for Clippers reporters

Kawhi Leonard was seen working out at the Los Angeles Clippers’ practice facility on Tuesday, and he had a request for the reporters in attendance.

Leonard was messing around before the team’s practice and then started to shoot. He was practicing some free throws, elbow jumpers and 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard made about 20 straight free throws when he first came out. Now he’s shooting some elbow jumpers, showing off some jab-step pull-ups. https://t.co/wxKXKFMQJM — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 5, 2022

There was no video of Leonard shooting. So Cal News Group’s Mirjam Swanson shared that Leonard requested reporters not record him practicing while shooting.

He didn’t want us to record him shooting, but Kawhi is shooting free throws with longtime friend and former Riverside King teammate, Clippers assistant Jeremy Castleberry over yonder. pic.twitter.com/edpO4CNvAB — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) April 5, 2022

Leonard is notoriously private, so that probably is part of why he didn’t want any video out. He also probably didn’t want any hype built up, which would result in pressure for him to return to action.

Leonard is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee. A report earlier this year said there was optimism about Leonard returning this season. But time for him to return is very much running out.

