#pounditTuesday, April 5, 2022

Kawhi Leonard had request for Clippers reporters

April 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kawhi Leonard in uniform

Kawhi Leonard was seen working out at the Los Angeles Clippers’ practice facility on Tuesday, and he had a request for the reporters in attendance.

Leonard was messing around before the team’s practice and then started to shoot. He was practicing some free throws, elbow jumpers and 3-pointers.

There was no video of Leonard shooting. So Cal News Group’s Mirjam Swanson shared that Leonard requested reporters not record him practicing while shooting.

Leonard is notoriously private, so that probably is part of why he didn’t want any video out. He also probably didn’t want any hype built up, which would result in pressure for him to return to action.

Leonard is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee. A report earlier this year said there was optimism about Leonard returning this season. But time for him to return is very much running out.

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

