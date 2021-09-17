Look: Kawhi Leonard has awesome hoodie of his facial dunk on Maxi Kleber

Kawhi Leonard is coming through in one of the coldest fits of the offseason.

The LA Clippers star showed up to Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony of the team’s new arena wearing an awesome hoodie. On the front, the hoodie read “Clip Gang Or Don’t Bang” in Clippers colors. On the back of the hoodie was the famous shot of Leonard and teammates Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s poster dunk on Dallas Mavericks big Maxi Kleber.

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in a hoodie that said “Clip gang or don’t bang” on the front with a picture of Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s playoff dunk on Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber on the back pic.twitter.com/2iEOjpJany — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 17, 2021

The dunk, which occurred during the Clippers’ first-round series against the Mavericks in May, was one of the most memorable moments of the playoffs. The Clippers would go on to win that series and eventually make their first conference finals appearance in franchise history, despite Leonard going down with an ACL injury in the second round.

KAWHI JUST DUNKED MAXI KLEBER INTO ANOTHER REALMpic.twitter.com/ZaGVBN6Xby — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 22, 2021

The two-time NBA champion Leonard did seem a bit aloof at times during Friday’s ceremony in which the Clippers unveiled the new $1.8 billion Intuit Dome. But at least he looked darn good while doing it.