Kelly Oubre Jr. confronts referees with expletive-laced rant after 76ers-Clippers game

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was in no mood to make friends Wednesday after his team’s 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Oubre was upset with the game’s referees for not calling a foul on his game-ending drive to the basket. Oubre took some contact from Clippers star Paul George right before the game clock expired. Both the Sixers wing and head coach Nick Nurse believed there should have been a foul called.

Weird ending in Philadelphia. With the Clippers leading by 1, there was a jump ball with 5.1 seconds left. The 76ers controlled the tip but came up empty. Nick Nurse was upset, thinking Kelly Oubre was fouled. pic.twitter.com/ohWzQ1HtHY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 28, 2024

The result soon became final after the no-call, but that didn’t stop Oubre and Nurse from confronting the referees. Oubre used some rather colorful language to describe refs right to their faces.

“You’re a b—h, you’re a b—h, you’re a b—h,” Oubre appeared to say, while pointing at each official one by one.

Oubre had a miserable final few seconds against the Clippers. Aside from not getting the last-second foul call, Oubre was also blocked by Kawhi Leonard on his penultimate drive with five seconds left.

Seven different players scored in double figures for the Clippers, led by George’s 22 points. Oubre finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The LAC win must have felt sweet for Harden, who was mercilessly booed by his former fans in his return to Philly.