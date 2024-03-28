 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 27, 2024

Kelly Oubre Jr. confronts referees with expletive-laced rant after 76ers-Clippers game

March 27, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Kelly Oubre Jr. confronts referees during 76ers-Clippers game

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was in no mood to make friends Wednesday after his team’s 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Oubre was upset with the game’s referees for not calling a foul on his game-ending drive to the basket. Oubre took some contact from Clippers star Paul George right before the game clock expired. Both the Sixers wing and head coach Nick Nurse believed there should have been a foul called.

The result soon became final after the no-call, but that didn’t stop Oubre and Nurse from confronting the referees. Oubre used some rather colorful language to describe refs right to their faces.

“You’re a b—h, you’re a b—h, you’re a b—h,” Oubre appeared to say, while pointing at each official one by one.

Oubre had a miserable final few seconds against the Clippers. Aside from not getting the last-second foul call, Oubre was also blocked by Kawhi Leonard on his penultimate drive with five seconds left.

Seven different players scored in double figures for the Clippers, led by George’s 22 points. Oubre finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The LAC win must have felt sweet for Harden, who was mercilessly booed by his former fans in his return to Philly.

Article Tags

Kelly OubrePhiladelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus