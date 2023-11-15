Philadelphia police raise questions about alleged Kelly Oubre Jr. accident

Philadelphia police on Wednesday released an update that raises questions about the alleged hit-and-run involving 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Police said there is no photographic or video evidence of a collision occurring at the intersection where Oubre reported being hit, according to Max Marin, Ximena Conde, and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Two employees of businesses near the alleged crash site reviewed over two hours of surveillance footage and found no evidence of an accident.

Police department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp made clear that Oubre was not being accused of anything and an investigation is continuing.

A source told the newspaper that it was possible Oubre did not correctly identify the intersection where the crash occurred. Oubre is new to the city, having only signed with the team in late September, and was “shaken up by his injuries” when giving his initial account to the police. The only thing Oubre knew for sure was that he was walking back to his Center City apartment.

What is not in dispute is that Oubre suffered noteworthy injuries in the incident, including broken ribs. The veteran forward started the year averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game in eight games, and is expected to be able to return this season.