Kenny Atkinson reportedly likely to join Ty Lue’s Clippers staff

The Los Angeles Clippers appear to be assembling a very impressive staff for coach Tyronn Lue.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is expected to join Lue’s staff as an assistant. This comes on top of Miami Heat assistant Dan Craig reportedly agreeing to take the same position with Los Angeles.

Lue has head coaching experience — he won an NBA title, after all. Still, the Clippers are making sure he has a lot of experienced and respected names around him. Atkinson spent four seasons as head coach of the Nets before abruptly parting ways with the organization earlier this year. He went 118-190 there with one playoff appearance.

Atkinson will join another big name on the Clipper bench. They’re putting together a fairly impressive staff for next season as they try to shake off this year’s disappointment.