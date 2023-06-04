Kenny Smith has major doubts about Bronny James’ NBA future

LeBron James has said that he wants to keep playing in the NBA until he can team up with his son Bronny, which could happen as soon as the 2024-25 season. One high-profile NBA analyst, however, has some serious doubts about the plan.

In an appearance on Big Boy TV, TNT’s Kenny Smith questioned whether James was serious about his plan, pointing out that even with his family ties, Bronny faces an uphill climb to play in the NBA.

“His son is at USC and he has to go through a process to possibly get into the NBA that is very hard to get to,” Smith said. “People forget, 75 years of basketball, Big, there’s only been 5,100 players that touch a floor. Ten-day contracts, ten seconds, one second, only 5,100 people in 75 years. To be waiting on your son to be one of those 5,100, that doesn’t even make sense either. He’s not waiting on his son. He’s wishing his son would make it.”

To be fair to Bronny, he has already made it further than most ever will. He is a highly-touted recruit who has committed to play at USC for the upcoming season. Some experts do view Bronny as a legitimate prospect.

Smith is still right, however, that plenty of highly-touted recruits do not make it to the league for various reasons.

Despite retirement rumors, it is no secret that LeBron wants to play in the league with his son. Smith has his doubts, but he isn’t wrong about the odds.