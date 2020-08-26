 Skip to main content
Kenny Smith walks off ‘Inside The NBA’ in solidarity with players

August 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kenny Smith created a remarkable moment Wednesday when he walked off the set of “Inside The NBA” in solidarity with striking NBA players.

TNT hosted a 30-minute edition of its signature NBA show to talk about the day’s events despite no games being played. When it was his turn to speak, Smith said he thought it best “as a black man and a former player” that he not participate in the show. He then removed his microphone and walked off the set.

Smith’s move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Wednesday’s game to protest police violence against Jacob Blake. That led to all three of Wednesday’s scheduled games not being played.

NBA players are set to meet Wednesday night to chart their path forward. The season is said to be in some jeopardy.

