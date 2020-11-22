 Skip to main content
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers for $40 million

November 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

There was concern among Los Angeles Lakers fans that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could end up leaving in free agency, but that did not happen.

KCP is returning to the Lakers on a three-year, $40 million deal, Shams Charania reported on Saturday.

The 27-year-old shooting guard is entering his eighth season in the NBA and originally signed with the Lakers before the 2017-2018 season. He set the stage for Klutch Sports clients to flock to the team, as LeBron James signed with the Lakers a year later.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.3 points in 25.5 minutes per game last season and made 38.5 percent of his threes. He averaged 10.7 points per game in the postseason.

Caldwell-Pope was also pursued by the Knicks and other teams in free agency but decided to return to the team with whom he won a championship. The last of the Lakers’ money went to KCP, so they now will have the veteran’s minimum to fill out the remaining spots on their roster.

