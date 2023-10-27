Kevin Durant dismisses 1 big concern about Suns

After adding Bradley Beal to their existing core of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker this summer, expectations are high for the Phoenix Suns. However, there are ways it could certainly go wrong, with injuries a significant concern.

Durant, however, thinks concerns about injuries are overrated and wishful thinking on the part of the team’s rivals.

“I know people have those concerns. But I just think that is just people hoping, to be honest, that we don’t finish the season,” Durant told Mark Medina of Sportskeeda. “Every team can say, ‘Shouldn’t you be worried about injuries?’ Every team can say that.”

Durant is correct that any team can deal with injuries no matter what happens, and that the Suns may not be any more inherently susceptible than anyone else. However, Booker has already missed one game and Beal has yet to make his Suns debut due to injuries. Durant has not played in more than 55 games in the regular season since 2018-19, his final year with the Golden State Warriors, while Beal has also had his last two seasons shortened by injury. The concerns are valid just based on the history of the players on the team.

Two years ago, the Suns went to the NBA Finals, but essentially tore that team apart to bring in Durant and Beal. There obviously have to be questions about whether the three of them can all remain healthy into June.