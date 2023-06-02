Crazy Kevin Durant fact goes viral amid huge Suns news

Kevin Durant’s wild ride continues.

The news broke on Friday that the Phoenix Suns will be hiring former NBA champion head coach Frank Vogel. An 11-year head coaching veteran, Vogel will be succeeding Monty Williams, who was let go by the Suns last month and has since landed with a different NBA team.

Bleacher Report shared an insane fact about the Suns star Durant amid the news of Vogel’s hiring. Vogel now becomes Durant’s fourth different head coach in less than a year (really a span of only about seven months). Durant started this season with the Brooklyn Nets, who fired coach Steve Nash in November and replaced him with Jacque Vaughn. The former MVP Durant then requested a trade from Brooklyn and got sent to the Suns, who fired Williams and have now replaced him with Vogel.

KD is set to play under his FOURTH HC in the past year… pic.twitter.com/UYytNXR2Sm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2023

Durant likely had a hand in both of the aforementioned coaching changes. He reportedly called for the firings of both Nash and Nets GM Sean Marks at one point last year. Rumors also emerged a few weeks ago that Durant and co-star Devin Booker may have been involved in the Suns’ firing of Williams.

Vogel will be hoping that he can be the head coach that finally gets through to Durant. He may be getting some outside help for the job in Phoenix too.