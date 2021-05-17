Kevin Durant had great quote about Nets’ Big 3

The Brooklyn Nets are a title favorite because of their Big 3, but Kevin Durant isn’t buying it.

The Nets traded for James Harden to add him to the dynamic pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, the three have played just eight games together this season due to injuries and other factors.

That has raised some concerns about team chemistry, and whether the Nets will be familiar enough on offense to get it done in the postseason. Asked about that concern after Sunday’s game, Durant had a pretty strong rebuttal.

Kevin Durant, when asked if he thinks the 'Big 3' have had enough time together on the court this season: "I think we're the Big 15, so yeah. We will be alright." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 17, 2021

Durant is right that the Nets have some important secondary pieces. The likes of Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, Jeff Green, Joe Harris, and Blake Griffin have all had to play bigger roles at times due to the various injuries. That might end up helping the Nets more than it hurts them.

Based on this play the Nets put together Sunday — without Harden on the floor — they look like they’ll be perfectly fine chemistry-wise.