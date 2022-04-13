Kevin Durant shares his pick for NBA MVP

Kevin Durant has his choice for the 2021-2022 NBA MVP.

In a regular season where there were many players deserving of the award, one player stood out above all others to Durant, who won the award during the 2013-2014 season.

Speaking to the media Tuesday prior to the Brooklyn Nets’ playoff play-in game with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, Durant revealed his pick.

“If I had to choose, I would go Joel Embiid,” Durant said. “He led the league in scoring, double-doubles, his team won 50 games this year. Numbers were incredible. It’s a great year.”

KD believes Embiid should be the MVP this year. He also offered an interesting perspective on the way the MVP race is handled — and voting on — every season.https://t.co/CY5gY7nV0f — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 12, 2022

Durant’s reasoning is hard to argue against.

Embiid led the league with a career-high 30.6 points per game, and finished third in total points (2,079) behind Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan. The 28-year-old Embiid also finished fifth in rebounds per game with a career-best 11.7.

He played a career-high 33.8 minutes per game, and made a career-best 9.6 free throws per game. Embiid’s efforts led the 76ers to a 51-31 record and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid would be the fifth player in Philadelphia 76ers history to win the award, joining Hall of Famers Allen Iverson, Moses Malone, Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain. Of course, he is competing with another big man for the award, so winning it is no guarantee.

The 76ers begin their road to the NBA Finals on April 16 against the Toronto Raptors in Philadelphia.

Photo: May 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports