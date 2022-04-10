Denver Nuggets send message about Nikola Jokic MVP case

The NBA MVP award is becoming a two-player race between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, and the Denver Nuggets are doing their best to send a message about the award.

The Nuggets on Thursday shared a tweet about the MVP race. They responded to a tweet that noted Jokic was the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists. Their comment said “Sorry, these stats are way too advanced. We don’t understand.”

Sorry, these stats are way too advanced. We don't understand🤡 https://t.co/1bQzCjB3MX — x – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2022

What’s the story? Some detractors say that Jokic only looks good in the advanced stats metrics. So the Nuggets were pointing out that Jokic also has some impressive traditional stats as well, considering points, rebounds and assists are as traditional as it gets.

No matter how you slice it, Jokic is a very deserving pick for NBA MVP. Embiid is too. Your choice comes down to how you weigh each of the players and their contributions, plus some possible personal preference.

Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season. His Nuggets entered Saturday 6th in the West.

Photo: Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports