pixel 1
header
Tuesday, June 9, 2020

NBA will test for PEDs, not recreational drugs when season resumes

June 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Adam Silver

The NBA has not been testing players for recreational drug use during the suspension of the 2019-20 season, and the league will reportedly continue with that approach when the season resumes.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA will test players for performance-enhancing drug use in Orlando but will not be administering tests for recreational drugs.

Players will also be tested frequently for COVID-19, but that was a given. They will not be forced to remain in the “bubble” that the NBA has set up at Walt Disney World, but Charania was told any player who chooses to leave the campus will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days upon returning. The player will also have to test negative for the coronavirus twice before being cleared.

We’ve already shared some details with you about what life will be like in the bubble, and it sounds like players are going to be discouraged from leaving. When games begin, they obviously can’t leave because they would have to quarantine upon returning. That could be challenging, but it is something the union has agreed to.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus