Kevin Durant responds to Glen Davis threatening Kyrie Irving over logo stomp

Kevin Garnett is not the only former Boston Celtics player who was upset over Kyrie Irving stomping on the team’s midcourt logo on Sunday night. Glen “Big Baby” Davis also condemned the move, though he took things a step further than K.G.

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the Celtics in Game 4, Irving intentionally stepped on the Celtics’ midcourt logo and dragged his foot across the mascot’s face (video here). Garnett took to Instagram on Monday to criticize Irving over the stunt, and Davis agreed with his former teammate.

Davis responded to Garnett’s criticism in an Instagram comment and warned Irving that he should “keep the s— basketball before somebody get hurt in real life.” That drew a reaction from Kevin Durant, who posted a bunch of laughing emojis and a short message. The exchange was edited by LBS for profanity:

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis appeared to threaten Kyrie Irving over stepping on the Celtics' logo, which drew a response from Kevin Durant (H/T @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/jxa2IPBXwx — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 31, 2021

Davis and Garnett were both part of the 2008 Celtics team that won an NBA title.

What Irving did was immature and classless. That said, it’s obviously absurd for Davis to say “somebody might get hurt” over it in real life. This isn’t the first time we have seen the former NBA big man take an Instagram comment too far.

Garnett is right that Irving’s logo stomp did not receive enough backlash on a night where a fan was arrested for throwing something at the Nets star. But what Davis said about the stunt is just as childish as the stunt itself.