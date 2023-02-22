 Skip to main content
Report reveals potential Kevin Durant Suns debut date

February 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kevin Durant on the sideline

Feb 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks on against the LA Clippers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns debut appears imminent, and it could come by the end of the weekend.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that the Suns are hopeful of getting Durant into a five-on-five contact workout Thursday in Phoenix. Neither Durant or the Suns are officially ruling out Friday against Oklahoma City for his debut, but Sunday’s game against Milwaukee is seen as more realistic.

“Neither Durant nor the Suns are ruling out Friday’s game, but within Durant’s camp and within the team, there is an expectation that Sunday’s game in Milwaukee or next week they play in Charlotte as part of a long road trip, could be more likely than Friday against the Thunder.”

The Suns play in Charlotte next Wednesday, and it sounds like that might be the most conservative estimate for a return date. They would probably love to get him in against the Bucks on national television, but there is no sense in forcing things.

Durant has not played since Jan. 8, when he suffered an MCL injury while still with the Brooklyn Nets.

