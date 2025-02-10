Kevin Durant addresses his future with Suns

Kevin Durant addressed his future with the Phoenix Suns after the team explored trading him prior to last week’s deadline.

Durant denied suggestions that the Suns’ trade talks had alienated him, saying it was simply part of the business of basketball. He indicated that he intends to see out his contract with the team, and bemoaned the fact that his future would now be a subject of speculation.

“No, I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens. I can’t focus on a year and a half down the line. I’m trying to focus on the day ahead of me,” Durant said. “I know that will be a topic. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope is going to be on solely just me the rest of the season. My body language, how I speak to you guys after the game, how I’m looking on the bench, that stuff will be magnified, which sucks. Like I said, that’s a part of business I’ve just got to deal with and accept.”

The Suns seriously discussed trading Durant before last Thursday’s deadline and, at least initially, did not consult with him on the situation. That sparked reports that Durant was unhappy with the organization and may seek an exit this summer. Eventually, Durant was looped in enough that the Suns backed away from a potential trade to one team after the star forward made clear he did not want to go there.

Durant still has one more season on his current contract before he can become a free agent after the 2025-26 campaign. He has been his usual self this year, averaging 26.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 39 appearances with Phoenix.