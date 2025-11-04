Kevin Durant takes a shot at Draymond Green

Former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are once again at odds over who deserves credit for the team’s run of titles.

In an interview for Netflix’s “Starting 5” series, Durant argued that offense, not defense, wins championships in the NBA. He even said playing defense was “easy” by comparison.

Kevin Durant believes offense wins Championships



“You have to score baskets if you want to win a championship… Playing defense, we can get any of y’all in here to bend your legs… that’s easy.”



(Via @netflixsports, h/t @OmerOsman200)pic.twitter.com/4SYgkeGVTH — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 17, 2025

Naturally, those comments did not sit well with Green, who has long been the Warriors’ defensive anchor. Green said anyone who makes the claim Durant did simply doesn’t win, and their opinion means zero. When it was pointed out that Durant won in Golden State, Green countered by pointing out how good the Warriors’ defense was.

Durant reposted those comments, which he felt proved his point.

“And the offense was????” Durant wrote.

And the offense was???? https://t.co/SV6zo7dSUp — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 4, 2025

Durant’s point is that the Warriors did have the elite offense he was talking about. Green is not wrong that the team was also great defensively, so both can back up their arguments.

Green and Durant did not always get along even when they were teammates, and a feud between the two was a big reason why Durant left in 2019. Green’s recent comments about the Houston Rockets were even seen by many as a subtle shot at Durant.

The Warriors were a great defensive team. They also had Durant and Steph Curry to drive their offense. Both of those things are among the reasons why they won so much.