Ex-No. 1 pick gives Kevin Durant incredible advice on how to force trade

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Bogut gave Kevin Durant some pretty incredible advice on how to get his way with a trade request.

In late June, Durant requested the Brooklyn Nets trade him even though he has four years left on his current contract. The Nets so far have not relented, and they even seem to be playing hardball with the former MVP.

So, what can Durant do at this point? Bogut says one simple tweet would fix things.

An easy way for KD to get out of @joetsai1999 's @BrooklynNets that no NBA analyst is discussing. A simple tweet: "Free Hong Kong, Free Taiwan". Gone the next day….. 😎😎😎 — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) August 13, 2022

“An easy way for KD to get out of @joetsai1999’s @BrooklynNets that no NBA analyst is discussing.

“A simple tweet: “Free Hong Kong, Free Taiwan”.

“Gone the next day…..,” Bogut tweeted.

Bogut, a former NBA champion and 3rd-team All-NBA player, was alluding to the NBA’s favoritism towards China. Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey got into trouble with the league and ended up losing his job for tweeting “Free Hong Kong” in 2019. Enes Kanter says his pro-Hong Kong and China callouts have cost him a spot in the league.

Let’s not forget that Nets owner Joe Tsai is the founder of Alibaba, a huge e-commerce hub in China. Tsai tried to get Morey fired in 2019.

Durant coming out and suddenly taking an anti-China stance publicly would probably get him dropped by the Nets in a second.

Maybe KD should keep that ace up his sleeve.