Monday, April 10, 2023

Kevin Garnett has interesting reaction to Timberwolves’ fight

April 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Garnett looking on

Dec 21, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) prior to the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves were embarrassed by the physical altercation that took place between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson during Sunday’s game, but franchise legend Kevin Garnett clearly was not bothered by it.

Garnett, who spent the first 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Timberwolves, offered an interesting perspective on the ugly incident between Gobert and Anderson. K.G. indicated that he believes the fight could provide a spark for Minnesota in the postseason.

“Nothing like a light scuffle to tighten up the screws before the playoffs! LFG,” Garnett wrote on Twitter.

That’s one way to look at it.

Gobert and Anderson got into a heated confrontation during the first half of Minnesota’s 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year threw a swing at Anderson’s chest area. Gobert was immediately sent home by the Timberwolves and has been suspended for the team’s play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

We now know the reason Gobert became so angry with Anderson. The question is whether the two teammates will be able to put their differences aside very quickly. Garnett obviously feels that is a realistic outcome.

