Reported reason Rudy Gobert punched Kyle Anderson revealed

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert threw a punch at a teammate on Sunday, and we now have a better idea of what set him off.

Gobert and Timberwolves swingman Kyle Anderson got into a heated altercation during the first half of Minnesota’s 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Anderson clearly said something that Gobert did not appreciate, and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year threw a swing at Anderson’s chest area. You can see the video here.

Gobert has been suspended one game by the Timberwolves, which means he will miss Tuesday’s play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team felt Gobert needed to be suspended because he threw a punch. However, the T-Wolves were understanding of the fact that Gobert reacted so aggressively because Anderson called him a “b—h” on a night when Gobert was playing hurt.

The Timberwolves had to suspend Gobert for throwing a punch, but accepted that it was a shot to chest with no intent to injure Kyle Anderson and understood that Anderson called Gobert a “bitch” repeatedly on a night Gobert was playing hurt, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023

Gobert was added to the injury report early Sunday with back spasms, but he wound up playing. He was sent home following the altercation with Anderson, which occurred just before halftime.

What is interesting is that Gobert told a reporter the day before the incident that Anderson can be “a little aggressive” with the way he confronts teammates. Gobert said he takes Anderson’s criticism in a “positive way,” but he obviously felt his teammate crossed the line on Sunday.

The Timberwolves are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, so they cannot be eliminated on Tuesday. The winner of their game against the Lakers will earn the No. 7 seed and a spot in the playoffs. The loser will face the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder to determine who gets the final playoff spot.