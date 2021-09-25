Kevin Love has vulgar message for Jerry Colangelo over Olympics diss

Kevin Love has a vulgar message for Jerry Colangelo.

Love was one of the participants on Team USA Basketball ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo this summer. Love did not play well in camp and ended up withdrawing.

Following Love’s withdrawal, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo had harsh criticism of the veteran. Colangelo called the addition of Love to the team a “mistake.” He said Love was out of shape and some other stuff.

In an episode of HBO’s “The Shop” this week, Love’s response to Colangelo aired.

“There was no need to do that,” Love said of Colangelo criticizing him.

The 33-year-old felt like Colangelo was setting Love up as a fall guy in case Team USA performed poorly at the Olympics.

“(He was) protecting his legacy. He wanted something to point the finger at if they lost … which it was looking bad. It was just wrong in so many ways,” Love said.

Then Love went from being diplomatic to being vulgar.

“For me, I’m sitting up here being the nice guy right now. But honestly, f— that him. F— him!”

You can see the clip below but beware it has bad language:

Not many Jerry Colangelo fans in this room after he threw @kevinlove under the bus #TheShop The Shop: Uninterrupted is now streaming on @HBOmax. pic.twitter.com/FI1DoVUQ28 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 25, 2021

The addition of Love to the team received negative attention from the start.

Love only played in 25 games last season and has not been much of a factor since LeBron James left the Cavaliers. He has participated with USA Basketball since 2010 and was part of their 2012 Olympic gold-medal winning team. But Love said that he was not fully recovered from his calf injury when he attempted to help the team this summer, which led to his poor results.