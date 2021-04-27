Kevin Love ducked media after throwing temper tantrum in loss

Kevin Love ducked the media after throwing a temper tantrum in his Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Love’s Cavaliers were playing shorthanded as seven players were out. They also were on the second game of a back-to-back and arrived in Tampa at 3:00 AM the day of the game. At lot of factors were not working in their favor. The last thing they needed was someone not playing hard, but that was Love.

First, he made a mind-boggling play late in the third quarter and just gave Toronto a basket (video here). He then got benched the rest of the game and headed to the locker room before the final buzzer.

Cleveland.com Cavs reporter Chris Fedor reported that Love did not speak with the media after the loss.

Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff did say that Love at least apologized to his teammates.

Love is getting paid over $31 million on a 21-40 team. The least he could do is provide a good example for the team’s younger players. On Monday, he did the exact opposite. Recall that last year he also had some negative issues that made headlines.