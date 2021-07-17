Report: Kevin Love not yet considering retirement

Kevin Love’s withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics is the latest in a disappointing last few years for his basketball career. But the Cleveland Cavaliers big man is not ready to walk away from the game just yet.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on Saturday that Love is not yet considering retirement despite his injury-hobbled last few seasons. Fedor notes that the soon-to-be 33-year-old still loves the game. However, the Cavs will soon sit down with Love to discuss his future.

Love decided to pull out of the Olympics this week because of the lingering effects of a right calf injury that kept him out for the majority of the NBA season. The five-time All-Star has been limited to just 103 appearances over the last three seasons with various ailments. The time that Love has been on the court is more remembered for his public fits of temper than anything.

Overall though, Love has had a fruitful 13-season NBA career that has netted him multiple All-NBA selections and a championship in 2016. But Love is still owed $60.2 million in guaranteed money over the next two years. That gives him major incentive to stick around. An opportunity to leave Cleveland for greener pastures may also be awaiting Love.