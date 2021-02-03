 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 2, 2021

Kevin Love shares funny story about LeBron James warning Cavs

February 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

Kevin Love shared a funny story recently about LeBron James’ big game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James scored a season-high 46 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-108 win over Love’s Cavs on Jan. 25. James was ignited by a reaction from a Cavs exec, who celebrated James missing a shot at the end of the third quarter.

But Love recalled another moment from the game that stood out to him.

Love visited with the “Road Trippin” show for an episode published on Monday. In the episode, Love recalled a story of how LeBron warned the Cavs not to “gap” him with their defense. Sure enough, the Cavs gapped him on the play, which led Love (who was on the bench due to injury), to throw his hands up in disgust.

James made them pay.

James had his issues with Love when they were teammates, but that time has long passed. Now James feels comfortable talking to Love during games like an old buddy.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus