Kevin Love shares funny story about LeBron James warning Cavs

Kevin Love shared a funny story recently about LeBron James’ big game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James scored a season-high 46 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-108 win over Love’s Cavs on Jan. 25. James was ignited by a reaction from a Cavs exec, who celebrated James missing a shot at the end of the third quarter.

"He was a little bit too excited about seeing me miss.” LeBron misses a shot at the end of the 3rd quarter & notices a Cavs front office member celebrating. James responds by making 9-of-10 shots & outscoring the Cavs 21-19 in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/3mW9rf9URU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 26, 2021

But Love recalled another moment from the game that stood out to him.

Love visited with the “Road Trippin” show for an episode published on Monday. In the episode, Love recalled a story of how LeBron warned the Cavs not to “gap” him with their defense. Sure enough, the Cavs gapped him on the play, which led Love (who was on the bench due to injury), to throw his hands up in disgust.

James made them pay.

James had his issues with Love when they were teammates, but that time has long passed. Now James feels comfortable talking to Love during games like an old buddy.