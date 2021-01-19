Kevin Porter Jr. expected to be traded or released by Cavs following outburst

Kevin Porter Jr. has not played this season due to personal reasons, and it sounds like his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers is coming to an end.

Porter is expected to be traded or released by the Cavs after he had an outburst in the locker room on Friday, according to a report from The Athletic. The 20-year-old reportedly became irate when he entered the locker room and realized his old locker had been given to Taurean Prince, whom the Cavaliers acquired in a trade on Wednesday.

When Porter saw his locker had been moved closer to the younger players and bench players, he began yelling and at one point threw food. Sources told The Athletic that general manager Koby Altman came into the locker room to confront Porter, who “remained combative.” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff heard the commotion from his office and was “shocked and disgusted” when he entered the locker room.

The Cavaliers spent the weekend trying to trade Porter, though it does not sound like they have any takers yet.

Porter was on the bench for Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks, which was the first time he was with the Cavaliers for a game this season. Bickerstaff said Porter was not at practice on Monday.

Porter was arrested back in November on suspicion of possessing a gun and marijuana following a one-car accident. The charges were later dismissed. He was also accused of punching a woman in the face in a separate incident, which you can read about here.

In his freshman season at USC, Porter was suspended for “conduct issues.” He missed two games.

Porter averaged 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a rookie last year. He may have trouble finding work due to his off-court issues.