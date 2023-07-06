 Skip to main content
Kings trade for former All-Rookie selection

July 6, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Vivek Ranadive smiling

October 29, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive celebrates during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena. The Warriors defeated the Kings 95-77. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings are linking up with the Indiana Pacers on a trade once again.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Kings have acquired swingman Chris Duarte in a trade with the Pacers. Sacramento will be sending two second-round picks (2028 via Dallas as well as a 2030 pick of their own) back to Indiana.

The former lottery pick Duarte, who was teammates with Kings All-Star big Domantas Sabonis before Sabonis was traded by the Pacers, is a real talent. He was an All-Rookie selection in 2022, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Duarte is a strong player who makes tough shots and also has a high activity level on defense.

The downside for Duarte is that he is coming off a sophomore year where he battled injuries and ineffectiveness (shooting a dismal 36.9 percent overall). Additionally, Duarte is a lot older than the average player entering his third season (26 years old). But the Kings getting him for just two second-round picks is a nice snag and continues on their pretty strong NBA offseason.

