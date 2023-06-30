Kings make big move ahead of free agency

Sacramento Kings fans can sleep a little bit easier heading into free agency.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Thursday that Kings forward Harrison Barnes has agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the team. The move comes just one day before Barnes would have become an unrestricted free agent.

Barnes, 31, was one of the Kings’ most reliable players during their surprise run to the playoffs this past season. He started all 82 games, chipped in with 15.0 points per contest, drew fouls at a strong rate, hit over 37 percent of his three-pointers, and took on the task of defending the opposition’s toughest perimeter scorers.

Now the Kings’ core of Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, and Kevin Huerter is locked in together through at least 2026 (though fifth starter Domantas Sabonis becomes a free agent next summer). Barnes’ extension also now likely takes Sacramento out of the running for this rumored target.