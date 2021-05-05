Kings G Tyrese Haliburton likely out for rest of season with knee injury

Tyrese Haliburton is likely out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Sacramento Kings guard hurt his knee on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. He underwent an MRI on Monday and the results came in on Tuesday.

The good news is that Haliburton didn’t suffer any ligament damage and isn’t expected to require surgery. The bad news is his season is likely over.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has no ligament damage to his left knee, an MRI revealed, but likely will miss the rest of the season. Haliburton won’t require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2021

Haliburton was a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) out of Iowa State last year. He was averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Haliburton was having a very strong rookie season and is a contender for NBA Rookie of the Year.