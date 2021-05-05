 Skip to main content
Kings G Tyrese Haliburton likely out for rest of season with knee injury

May 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tyrese Haliburton is likely out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Sacramento Kings guard hurt his knee on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. He underwent an MRI on Monday and the results came in on Tuesday.

The good news is that Haliburton didn’t suffer any ligament damage and isn’t expected to require surgery. The bad news is his season is likely over.

Haliburton was a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) out of Iowa State last year. He was averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Haliburton was having a very strong rookie season and is a contender for NBA Rookie of the Year.

