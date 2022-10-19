Klay Thompson apologizes for ‘cyberbullying’ Ronnie 2K

Klay Thompson has long been annoyed with what he feels is a lack of respect the creators of “NBA 2K” have shown him, but the Golden State Warriors star regrets the way he expressed his frustrations this week.

ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh is the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise. During the interview, Singh joked about how players have tried to bribe him for improved ratings in the game. He said any player who wants a higher rating should simply “play better.”

Thompson was triggered by this. He called Singh a “clown” in an Instagram comment and ridiculed ESPN for giving him air time.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown?" Klay Thompson was not a fan of ESPN having Ronnie 2K on to talk NBA 2K23 😬 pic.twitter.com/FvfW8Ojd2l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 17, 2022

A lot of people criticized Thompson for getting so worked up over the lighthearted interview. Thompson eventually apologized and said “cyberbullying is super lame and loser behavior.”

Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K: “Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro” pic.twitter.com/RHBRPm5nq2 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2022

Aside from a handful who have achieved the coveted 99 overall rating, NBA players almost never agree with their ratings. Thompson put “NBA 2K” on blast earlier this offseason for one aspect of his rating, which probably explains his negative feelings toward Singh. Ronnie 2K is used to the hate by now and seems to get a kick out of it.