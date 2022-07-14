Klay Thompson calls out NBA media ‘experts’

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in the last eight years over one month ago, and Klay Thompson is still sticking it to the team’s doubters.

Thompson went live on Instagram Wednesday while appearing to be driving a car. He called out NBA media experts for being skeptical about the Warriors’ ability to win another NBA championship.

“Anyone who has the ‘expert’ under TV analysis of their respective sport, but never really did the damn thing, you can’t trust them,” Thompson said. “You can’t trust their opinion, you can’t trust their expertise, because they literally said we were dead in the water, and what did we do? Win the championship. I know it hurt them bad.”

“I know it hurt them bad.” Klay calls out at NBA media ‘experts’ who doubted the Warriors 🍿 (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/jWlFrDGCa8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 14, 2022

Steph Curry tweeted a great response to the video, which was shared by Bleacher Report.

“Hahahahahahahaha that’s my dawg!!!” Curry wrote.

Hahahahahahahaha that’s my dawg!!! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 14, 2022

The Warriors seemed to have a chip on their shoulder last season, although they were not massive underdogs. They had the fourth-best preseason odds to win the NBA Finals, only behind the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

But the Warriors had gone through plenty of hard times over the past few years. Golden State had the worst record in the Western Conference (15-50) during the 2019-2020 season, and did not advance past the postseason play-in games the following year after finishing with a 39-33 record. Thompson had not played since tearing his ACL during the NBA Finals in 2019 (and later his Achilles), and Curry missed most of the 2019-2020 season after hand surgery. There was no guarantee that the Warriors would win another ring.