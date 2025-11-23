Klay Thompson destroys Ja Morant in an interview after their confrontation

Klay Thompson kept the fireworks going during his postgame media availability as well.

The Dallas Mavericks veteran Thompson had a heated incident with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant at the end of Saturday’s game between the two teams. As the final buzzer sounded at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. (with the Grizzlies picking up the 102-96 victory), Thompson exchanged words with Morant after Morant appeared to call him a “bum.”

Morant, who was sidelined for the game with a calf injury, then proceeded to take another shot at Thompson during a on-court interview. You can see the full video of their incident here.

Speaking with reporters at his locker after, Thompson absolutely tore into Morant when asked about the episode.

“He’s a funny guy,” said Thompson of Morant. “He has a lot to say, all the time, especially for a guy who rarely takes accountability. But you know what, that’s for another day. Nothing of intelligent depth. It was really just his running his mouth. He’s been running his mouth for a long time.

“It’s funny to run your mouth when you’re on the bench,” Thompson added. “It’s kind of been the story of his career so far, leaving us wanting more. We all want to see him out there and do his best. He’s just been letting a lot of other stuff get in the way of that … We need our best [NBA] players to be out there. When you’re a star, it comes with a great responsibility. I hate to see that go to waste.”

Thompson, 35, was referring to the various issues that have plagued the two-time All-Star Morant, 26, over the years. Those include multiple suspensions from the NBA for flashing weapons on social media, constant injuries, and (most recently) reported problems with Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

While Thompson did have 22 points on six three-pointers, Dallas lost again to drop to a brutal 5-13 on the season. As such, he decided to left off some steam at Morant and didn’t stop until he got it all off his chest.