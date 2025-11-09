Ja Morant reportedly ‘hates’ playing for his head coach

New reports continue to surface regarding Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his growing unhappiness with his current situation.

Morant “hates” playing for Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo, according to Ashish Mathur of DallasHoopsJournal. The guard feels Iisalo’s preferred strategy of playing lineups in short shifts and making mass substitutions does not give him the chance to get his legs under him and develop a rhythm.

Beyond disapproval of Iisalo’s tactics, Morant and Iisalo also reportedly have a poor personal relationship.

None of this comes as a huge surprise after some of Morant’s recent behavior. The Grizzlies even suspended him for being disrespectful to Iisalo after a game last week.

The Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins as coach last season and replaced him with Iisalo, one of his top assistants, even though the team was 44-29 at the time. Not much has gone right since. At the time, it was reported that the Grizzlies made the move to try to get more out of Morant, but he already disliked the offense that Iisalo had largely been in charge of implementing.

Memphis is off to a 4-6 start this season, but Morant’s behavior has led to a host of trade rumors. They seems unlikely to stop anytime soon.