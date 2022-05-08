Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).

Morant, who would leave the game with the injury, threw shade at Poole in a tweet after the game. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins also expressed anger.

The Warriors star Thompson responded to the ruckus during his own postgame press conference.

“I’ve had a bad knee injury [before]. Jordan had no malicious intent,” said Thompson, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “He’s not out here clubbing people in the back of the head on fast breaks. We play the game the right way.”

Thompson is referring to the controversial flagrant foul in Game 2 by Dillon Brooks on Gary Payton II (video here) that resulted in a fractured elbow for Payton. Brooks, the Grizzlies swingman, was ejected on the spot and was also suspended by the NBA for Game 3 on Saturday.

It certainly seemed like Poole was making a legitimate play on the ball when he caught Morant’s knee. But with this controversy in Game 3, Brooks’ foul in Game 2, and the Draymond Green foul on Brandon Clarke in Game 1, it sounds like both sides are done giving each other the benefit of the doubt.