Steve Kerr disputes report about Klay Thompson’s return

The latest report about Klay Thompson’s return from injury is being disputed by a fairly reliable source.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacted on Sunday to a report from Shams Charania and The Athletic that claimed Thompson had been cleared for full participation in practice. Kerr said that nobody had told him about that supposed development.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Kerr added about the report, per Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints.

Charania and The Athletic are usually one of the best in the business when it comes to inside scoops. Their report also contained the alleged date that Thompson is targeting for his return.

The five-time All-Star Thompson still has not played since June 2019 due to a torn left ACL and subsequent right Achilles rupture. The Warriors have done well this season in his absence however, holding a league-best 14-2 record. What we do know for now is that Thompson will have a fire in his eyes whenever he does return.