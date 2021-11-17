Klay Thompson unhappy with disrespect that Warriors get from analysts

Klay Thompson is not pleased with the suggestion that the Golden State Warriors are Mickey Mouse contenders.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the injured Warriors star spoke on the disrespect that he feels the team has gotten from analysts this season.

“I love it,” said Thompson defiantly. “I hope people keep doubting us. Saw someone on TV the other day talking about, ‘The Warriors aren’t contenders because they’ve had a soft schedule.’ Buddy, we got the MVP, a defensive player of the year. That kind of disrespect bothers me.

“We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you’re still gonna question our ability?” Thompson added. “I love it. But whatever. That’s what talking heads are paid to do.”

The Warriors are an NBA-best 11-2 this season. They have scored the most points per game in the league (115.1) and have held opponents to the third-fewest points per game in the league (101.8), leading to a league-high plus-13.3 point differential. The Warriors have also gotten quality wins against teams like the Lakers, the Clippers, and the Bulls. Thus, the fundamentals definitely check out for them.

Still though, that has not stopped analysts from expressing skepticism about the Warriors. In one viral clip from earlier this month, new ESPN analyst JJ Redick questioned the team over the schedule issue.

.@jj_redick calls Stephen A. dubbing the Warriors title favorites "irresponsible." "They've had the eighth easiest schedule so far. … They have no signature wins other than opening night against the Lakers!" pic.twitter.com/QOIhrW1SQd — First Take (@FirstTake) November 9, 2021

Regardless, the Warriors are blowing out almost every team they face right now, and their two losses have come by a combined seven points. They may get Thompson back fairly soon too. He can help make sure that the Warriors start receiving the respect that they deserve from the public.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports