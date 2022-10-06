Klay Thompson had savage response to critical fan on social media

Klay Thompson is not really known as a shot-blocker, but he got one fan all the way up out of his paint this week.

On Wednesday, the NBA’s official Instagram pages shared a comparison picture of the Golden State Warriors Thompson from his rookie season in 2011-12 to now in 2022-23. “Pure water since 2011,” the caption read.

One critical fan took exception to the caption, writing, “Pure water from 2011 to 2019. This past [season] bro was concrete mix, hope he bounces back tho.”

That led to a response from Thompson himself. Thompson fired back at the fan by writing, “RING ME! (For the 4th time),” a reference to winning his fourth career championship with the Warriors last season.

Klay bringing the heat! pic.twitter.com/liUYv0CbBY — Jason Squilliams (@JasonSquilliams) October 6, 2022

For Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL in one leg in 2019, then a ruptured Achilles in the other in 2020, it is not a stretch to say that he is not and may never again be the player that he was before getting hurt. Even Thompson has admitted that he is still facing obstacles from his injuries to this day.

But the 32-year-old sharpshooter still looked pretty darn good last season. He scored 20.4 points per game on 38.5 percent from deep. Thompson also had seven games of 20 points or more during the Warriors’ postseason run. Perhaps the best way to respond to a comment like that one is exactly how Thompson did — by telling them to kiss the ring.