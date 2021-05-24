Klay Thompson unlikely to be ready for start of season

Klay Thompson missed the entire 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles, and both he and the Golden State Warriors are eagerly awaiting his return for next season. Unfortunately for both, it does not appear that will be happening by opening night.

Warriors GM Bob Myers said Monday that he is skeptical Thompson will be ready to play for the season opener, adding that it will not even have been a year since Thompson suffered the injury.

Bob Myers sounds skeptical that Klay Thompson will return by opening night next season: "I don't know if that will be realistic or not." Mentioned that it won't even be a full calendar year since Achilles tear. Plan is to ease him into action. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 24, 2021

Thompson has effectively suffered back-to-back devastating injuries, having also torn his ACL during the NBA Finals in June 2019. For that reason, the Warriors have every incentive to take it slow and make sure their star guard is in as good a position as possible to return without increasing the risk of further issues.

Thompson has made clear that he has an ambitious goal when he does play again. To achieve that goal, the Warriors are probably doing what’s best in taking it very slowly and deliberately.