Warriors GM weighs in on Klay Thompson’s future

Klay Thompson’s future is a major question lingering around the Golden State Warriors, and one general manager Mike Dunleavy sought to address at his end-of-season press conference on Thursday.

Dunleavy said he had already expressed to Thompson that the team wants him back, and that sentiment is prevailing throughout the entire organization.

“Certainly we want Klay back. I expressed that to him yesterday. … Everybody wants Klay back.” — Dunleavy — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) April 18, 2024

The big question is what kind of contract it would take for the Warriors to bring Thompson back in the fold. There have been suggestions that he might be willing to take a deal that would be more helpful to the team, though he may have a chance to get more money elsewhere.

Thompson certainly appeared to be in decline this season and was even relegated to a sixth man role at one point. Though he had his good stretches, his year ended with a disastrous showing in Golden State’s play-in loss to Sacramento. He won’t want his Warriors career to end like that, and the franchise does not want that, either.