Are Knicks a free agency option for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul probably has little reason to leave the Phoenix Suns. But if he does, there is one team some view as a top option for him.

SNY’s Ian Begley published a story on Friday centered around the possibility of the New York Knicks landing CP3. Paul has a $44.2 million player option for next season. A recent report said the veteran point guard was expected to decline the option to pursue a longer-term contract.

Paul would likely only decline his option if he knew he could sign for a significant amount guaranteed in free agency.

Begley says several agents fear the Knicks as a landing spot for Paul if he goes the free agent route. They cite Paul’s relationship with current Knicks executive Leon Rose as the motivating factor. Rose used to be Paul’s agent.

The Knicks would make sense in that context. But you have to ask why Paul would want to leave Phoenix.

In his first season with the Suns, he reached the conference finals and NBA Finals for the first time in his career. If Paul prioritizes winning, it would be hard to imagine him leaving the Suns.