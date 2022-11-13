 Skip to main content
Knicks could trade notable young player?

November 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Tom Thibodeau looking on

Jan 2, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.

Quickley, 23, is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists in 21.3 minutes per game this season (all steps back from his sophomore campaign last year). Though he was New York’s first-round pick in 2020, Quickley is clawing for playing time with new $104 million teammate Jalen Brunson as well as with fellow youngster Quentin Grimes, whom the Knicks essentially made untouchable in trade talks this offseason. At the same time, RJ Barrett, who just received a large extension in the summer as well, is playing roughly 75 percent of his minutes this season at the guard position (per Basketball Reference).

With a true logjam brewing in their backcourt, the play for the Knicks might be to flip Quickley for a return before he becomes too expensive to retain. Quickley is not the only Knick who could be on the move soon either.

