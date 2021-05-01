Report: Knicks eyeing possible Damian Lillard trade

The ascendant New York Knicks may be plotting their next power move.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Knicks are eyeing the status of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and plan to pounce if the six-time All-Star becomes available for trade.

Lillard is a rare of symbol of loyalty in today’s NBA. But a recent piece by Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, with whom Lillard is reportedly close, fueled speculation that Lillard may be losing patience with the passive approach of the Blazers organization. The article also suggested that Portland coach Terry Stotts may be in danger of losing his job.

Berman notes that the Knicks have an abundance of first-round picks and young prospects to offer for trade as well as a league-high $60 million in cap space to soak up a big contract with. Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, a fellow Oakland, Calif. native, also shares a close bond with Lillard.

The Knicks have been one of the best stories in the league this year, coming out of left field to occupy the No. 4 spot in the East at 35-28. That has them quickly becoming a much more palatable destination for superstars. But point guard is still probably the Knicks’ weakest position. Lillard would obviously be a dream fit for them.