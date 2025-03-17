Report: Suns could make 1 major change to appease Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is facing an uncertain future in Phoenix as the Suns continue to fade from playoff contention, but the team is reportedly considering a major change that might help convince the 15-time All-Star to stay.

The Suns have not ruled out firing head coach Mike Budenholzer to appease Durant and Devin Booker, Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire reported on Monday.

Durant and Booker are the Suns two biggest stars, and neither is said to have a good relationship with Budenholzer.

There have been plenty of signs of tension between Durant and Budenholzer in the coach’s first season with Phoenix. The two had a heated exchange on the sideline during a game about two weeks ago. Durant downplayed the incident and chalked it up to him and Budenholzer both wanting to win and the coach giving him the freedom to speak his mind.

But then it happened again. Durant seemed to lose his cool with Budenholzer during a timeout in the Suns’ 107-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Budenholzer had reportedly questioned Durant about why Luka Doncic was getting so many wide open-looks. You can see the video here.

Durant declined to speak with the media after the game. Budenholzer credited Durant for always pushing the Suns to be better.

"He's always pushing us to win. He's always pushing us to be better."



Mike Budenholzer on Kevin Durant outburst during Suns loss to Lakers. #Suns #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/aRxBIFKu5H — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 16, 2025

The Suns looked into trading Durant to the Golden State Warriors before the deadline last month, but the 36-year-old wanted no part in a midseason move. His stance may change after the season, especially if Phoenix does not find a way to get back on the winning track.

Budenholzer was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks for five seasons before he was hired by the Suns. He won an NBA title in 2021. The hope was that he could get the most out of Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal, but the results have not been there. Phoenix fell to 31-37 with Sunday’s loss.