Report: Knicks inquired about trade for 2-time All-Star

The New York Knicks have once again been exploring potential trades for top-tier players, and Zach LaVine is reportedly one name on their list.

The Knicks reached out to the Chicago Bulls recently to discuss a potential trade, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. What New York determined is that the asking price for LaVine is “giant,” and the two sides never made any real progress toward a deal.

LaVine signed a 5-year, $215 million extension with the Bulls last summer. The two-time All-Star is coming off another productive season in which he averaged 24.8 points per game, but his contract is likely one reason teams like the Knicks do not want to give up a massive haul for the 28-year-old.

Even if the Knicks and Bulls could find common ground, there is reason to believe LaVine might try to discourage the move.

We know of at least two other teams that supposedly have interest in LaVine. At this point, the Bulls do not seem desperate to trade their best player.