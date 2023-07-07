Report: 2 teams interested in Zach LaVine trade

Trade speculation surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is not going away, and he has been linked to two teams in a new report.

LaVine’s name has come up in preliminary trade conversations involving the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Talks did not progress in either case.

The report suggests that the Bulls have a high asking price for LaVine in trade talks. That was also made clear earlier in the offseason, when it was suggested that the team would likely want much more than market value for the guard, which makes any deal less likely.

LaVine has four years remaining on the five-year, $215 million contract he signed with the Bulls, which could make a trade even more difficult. However, it does appear that there is some interest, and Chicago is at least willing to listen on a star player who averaged 24.8 points per game for them last season.