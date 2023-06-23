Report: Zach LaVine does not want to be traded to 1 team

The New York Knicks have had an issue in recent years with star players not wanting to play for them, and it sounds like we can add another to the list.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Knicks. The Bulls are reportedly open to trading LaVine and have been exploring the market for him.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, LaVine’s representatives do not want to deal with the Knicks. LaVine is repped by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who used to work at CAA before starting his own agency. The Knicks have a reputation for preferring to deal with CAA clients, as team president Leon Rose is a former CAA agent.

A source told Bondy that LaVine’s camp is not interested in working with the Knicks for the aforementioned reasons.

LaVine does not have a no-trade clause in the 5-year, $215 million extension he signed with Chicago last summer. That means the Bulls do not necessarily need his blessing to hammer out a deal with the Knicks or any other team, but star players tend to find a way to influence such negotiations in today’s NBA.

LaVine, 28, averaged 24.8 points per game last season. His contract may make it so the Bulls are unable to get a huge return for him in a potential trade, anyway.

The Knicks have been in the market for a star player for years, but they not been able to land one in free agency or via trade. They also missed out on Bradley Beal, but there is one other player they may have their eye on.