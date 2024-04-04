Knicks make big decision on Julius Randle’s status

The New York Knicks are hoping to make a deep playoff run this year, and they are going to have to try to do that without one of their best players.

Julius Randle is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The Knicks later confirmed the news.

Randle suffered a dislocated shoulder on Jan. 27 and has not played since. He had been rehabbing in hopes of returning for the playoffs, but Wojnarowski reports that doctors warned Randle that it would not be safe for him to play again this year given the instability in his shoulder.

While Randle did everything he possibly could to try to avoid surgery, multiple specialists advised him that he would risk permanent damage if he tried to play without having surgery.

Randle is now expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.

In 46 games this season, Randle averaged an impressive 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The Knicks are 44-31 and have a two-game cushion between them and the play-in tournament with seven games remaining.

The Knicks have turned to Josh Hart as a small-ball starting 4 with Precious Achiuwa and Bojan Bogdanovic coming off the bench in Randle’s absence. They recently got Mitchell Robinson back from a lengthy injury absence, but the injury situation with OG Anunoby is also uncertain. Health has been a major issue for the Knicks this season and will be a huge obstacle for them to overcome in the playoffs.