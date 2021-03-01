Knicks looking to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns?

Tom Thibodeau is known for collecting his former players like a Pokemon trainer. Now he could be trying to add one more to the mix.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported this week that the New York Knicks and Thibodeau are eyeing a potential acquisition of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns via trade. Thibodeau coached Towns in Minnesota for three seasons from 2016 to 2019.

“I don’t know if Minnesota would ever make Karl-Anthony Towns available,” said Bondy, per HoopsHype. “But as bad as things ended for Thibodeau in Minnesota, I’ve heard that he’d be open to Karl-Anthony Towns again. Thibodeau just wants to win. He thinks Karl-Anthony Towns will help him do that. And so I know that Karl-Anthony Towns is somebody that’s actually been reported before that the Knicks are monitoring as well.”

Towns and the Wolves are having a nightmare season headlined by an NBA-worst 7-27 record and the firing of head coach Ryan Saunders, among other struggles. But the 25-year-old is still under contract through 2024. He also recently expressed his commitment to Minnesota despite all the tumult.

Still, things can change very quickly in the NBA. Thibodeau has also already reunited with two of his former Minnesota players in Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson. Meanwhile, the Knicks have plenty of young assets (such as Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin) to put together a compelling trade package for Towns. Their recent upswing in fortunes certainly won’t hurt in a potential pursuit of Towns either.